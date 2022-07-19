Backpack Giveaway at Pathway Church

Pastor Travis Johnson, Lead Pastor at Pathway Church, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on their backpack giveaway. There will be free haircuts and ice-cream for all of their students at each location. It all takes place on July 31, 2022. For more information, visit their website.

Moffett - 7200 Moffett Rd

Airport - 10775 Airport Blvd

Foley - 14965 AL-59 #105

Southaven MS - 7700 Getwell Rd Southaven, MS 38672

