Baldwin County Public Schools Virtual School Open House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Public Schools’ Virtual Secondary School is holding an Open House next week and they invite any one interested in virtual learning to come find out more. Principal Holly Resmondo joined us on Studio10 with the details.

Baldwin County Virtual School Open House

July 26, 2022 (10am-11am and 2pm-3pm)

605 US Hwy. 98, Daphne, AL

For more information go to baldwinvirtual.com

---

