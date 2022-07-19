Hotter days ahead

(WALA) - Showers and thunderstorms popped up again today, but we did see fewer storms by early evening. We could see an isolated coastal shower tonight.

Heat index values are expected to rise to near 105 on Wednesday and Thursday. We should be just below heat advisory criteria both days. The nights stay muggy.

Rain chances are spotty Wednesday at 30%. We do see a higher chance for afternoon and evening storms Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances and temperatures remain near normal for the weekend. We will see scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.

The rip current risk at the beaches is low Wednesday and moderate Thursday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.