Hurricane Danny Silver Anniversary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When Hurricane Danny made landfall twenty-five years ago it wasn’t a particularly strong storm. The Category one hurricane only winds of 80 miles per hour. But this storm was determined to leave it’s mark another way… with copious amounts of rain fall.

The problem we had with Danny is that the steering currents were very weak so as it entered Mobile Bay it was barely moving and it stayed with us several days going through Baldwin county before finally lifting off to the north.

That allowed the rain bands that were wrapping around the storm to hit the same areas over and over and over again. That lead to massive amounts of rainfall. On Dauphin Island more than three feet of rain was recorded. Malbis, on the Eastern Shore, 33 inches. Gulf Shores, 30 inches. Alabama Port, more than two feet and Bellefountaine, at 25 inches, leading to massive problems.

The heavy rainfall caused epic flooding on Fowl river in Southern Mobile County and the Fish river on the Eastern shore. Many roads were washed out and impassable. A man who was on a sailboat near Fort Morgan went overboard and was the only fatality in Alabama.

Because there were few deaths, the name Danny was never retired and there have been four other storms that have shared the name since then, but our Danny continues to be the most memorable.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.