For just $5, you can help Prodisee Pantry feed a family for a day

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you’ve probably left with sticker shock. It’s costing more and more to put food on the table. Prodisee Pantry in Baldwin County is dedicated to providing food for needy families and needs your help.

Its One Family – One Day campaign is underway, and your contribution will help stretch the dollar even further. A five-dollar donation will provide a day’s breakfast, lunch and dinner for a family of four.

Let’s face it. The ring of a cash register at the grocery store has become a dreadful sound. The final tally can be a real hit to the pocketbook.

“It’s like costing us literally, six to eight hundred dollars per month just to have food for the whole entire month,” said Chasitie McCovery.

McCovery has to feed a family of seven and it’s increasingly difficult. She knows she’s not alone in the struggle.

Fortunately for many families in need, Prodisee Pantry is there to help. The pantry provides nutritious food for hundreds of families and officials there expect that number to keep climbing.

“Prodisee Panty itself has seen a fifteen percent increase since April. That equates to over eight hundred families each month who are struggling just to put groceries on the table and in their pantries,” explained Prodisee Pantry’s executive director, Deann Servos. “That number is steadily rising, and we suspect that by year’s end we will be at fifteen hundred families a month.”

What's pictured cost Prodisee Pantry $35 dollars and can feed a family of four for seven days (Hal Scheurich)

Thanks to a long list of community partners, Prodisee has always been able to step up to challenges like this. But it takes a lot of help from those who can give. The One Family – One Day campaign is underway now and it’s truly amazing what just a five-dollar donation can do. The cost to Prodisee Pantry is about $35 for a week’s-worth of groceries.

“We’ve kept that rate despite inflation,” Servos said. “We’re doing our best to continue to provide fresh produce, meats, milk, all the things that you would put in a health shopping cart.”

Pen Air Federal Credit Union is excited to be back to help sponsor and promote the campaign.

“We have a core value called “communerosity” and so that’s when community and generosity come together and is a powerful force in the communities we serve,” said Pen Air VP of Marketing, Pam Hatt.

Your generosity will help provide fresh, healthy meals. There are lessons we can all take from the frugal practices at Prodisee Pantry.

Prodisee Pantry shows examples of a breakfast, lunch and dinner plate made with donated food (Hal Scheurich)

“Buy fresh, in season, local produce. It will be cheaper. Look for deals on meat. Buy extra and freeze it,” Servos suggested. “When you come across something that’s your favorite and it’s on a special, buy it and stock your pantry so that that will help reduce your overall weekly grocery bill but also take a look at how much you’re eating. Portion control truly does impact your family’s budget.”

If you want to help, take a few minutes and visit Prodisee Pantry online. Donate to the One Day – One Family campaign and know that it will make a difference.

