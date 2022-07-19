With egg prices soaring, local farm keeps their prices low instead of passing costs onto customers

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Poultry and Egg Association says egg prices are rising due to a smaller workforce and process and delivery costs. A&M Eggspress is a family-owned egg farm nestled in the heart of Bay Minette.

“With the increased cost for building supplies and everything, that is a little bit hard on us and it really has slowed our expansion down with increased cost of feed and other supplies for our chickens. Those are all affecting us greatly especially for local businesses who do not want to pass those costs onto other customers...so we keep our prices pre-pandemic”, said Christie Denham, co-owner of A & M Eggspress.

Despite the struggle, their egg prices have remained the same post-COVID. Not only do they sell eggs and chickens, but they serve the community through the ‘Blessing Box’, an open food pantry for anyone who needs it.

“We have kept our prices the same. We haven’t raised our prices even though the costs have gone up but that, again, is a way to give back to our community because our community gives back to us,” stated Denham.

The Denham’s hope is that the community will continue to support local businesses especially as inflation is rampant.

“We encourage ‘shop local’ and support these businesses because these are families; these are your community,” added Denham.

If you are interested in purchasing farm fresh eggs from A & M, you can shop in person

