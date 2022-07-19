Mother of 11-year-old shot and killed talks after 4th arrest made

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fourth arrest was made Monday for the murder of 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette.

He was killed inside his home at RV Taylor Plaza in May, and his mother continues to suffer with every arrest made.

All the suspects were 23 years old or younger.

Crickets from 23-year-old William Anderson Jr. as he was taken off to Metro. He was charged with felony murder and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. According to jail records, it was his first time sitting in jail, but he’s not the only suspect linked to the murder of innocent 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette. Other suspects included 19-year-old Cameron Walker, 21-year-old Tyrike Dubose, and 20-year-old Anthony Shinn.

This was Lequinten’s mother’s first time talking about any of the arrests.

“Even being at home isn’t even safe,” said LaQuita Bradley. “These are just random people. I want to know why. I don’t know them, and they don’t know me. What was the purpose? Why?”

She held tight to the memory of her energetic little boy.

“Quinten, he loved food,” she said. “He liked to play outside. He loved TikTok. He was just a regular kid. I just get up every day and make myself go. I can’t be depressed. I have stay strong for my baby.”

Bradley said investigators said they are searching for a fifth suspect.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.