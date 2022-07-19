Advertise With Us
Muggy and sultry day on the Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A muggy and sultry day on the Gulf Coast with another hot afternoon headed our way. Expect highs in the low 90s this afternoon, with a “feel like” temp in the triple digits.

This means you’ll need to stay hydrated and be prepared to find ways to keep cool. There will be a few showers and storms mixed in. Those of you in coastal spots have the best chance to see that this morning, for everyone else that will come during the afternoon. Storms that show up can produce heavy rain and lightning so when thunder roars, head indoors. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

