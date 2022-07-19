MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County Sheriff’s Office vehicle caught fire on Tuesday after a suspect running from deputies rammed it in Wilmer.

Investigators said agents spotted Nicholas Ainsworth at a gas station on Moffett Road at Wilmer-Georgetown Road. According to deputies, when they tried to box him in, Ainsworth rammed their vehicles. He then bailed from his car and took off running, MCSO said. He was taken into custody not far away on Avenue B.

Patrol car catches fire after suspect rams it during chase in Wilmer, deputies say (Mobile County Sheriff's Office)

No deputies were injured, but a sheriff’s car caught fire when it was rammed.

Investigators said before today’s incident, Ainsworth was wanted on seven charges including attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance. More charges will be added.

Nicholas Ainsworth (Mobile County Metro Jail)

