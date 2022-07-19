Recipe: Garlic Shrimp Nachos

We’re getting you ready for the annual Cheers to Children event at El Papi, benefiting the Child Advocacy Center!

INGREDIENTS:

shrimp

corn medley

garlic sauce

black beans

queso

STEPS:

Heat shrimp and corn medley. Add garlic sauce, put black beans and queso on chips. Top with shrimp and corn, then top with pico and crema.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

EL PAPI 615 Dauphin St in downtown Mobile

El-papi.com---251-308-2655

Tuesday-Thursday: 4:00 pm-9:00 pm

Saturday: 11:00 am-10:00 pm

Sunday 11:00 am-9:00pm

SPECIAL EVENT:

Cheers to Children is a benefit for the Child Advocacy Center and includes a wine tasting with samplings of EL Papi’s signature dishes, a live and silent auction, and live music by Harrison McInnis. The event is Monday, July 25, 2022, from 6pm-8:30pm. Tickets are available at the CAC and EL PAPI for $35 each. Call 251-432-1101 for details. Check out our Facebook page.

