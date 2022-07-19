Snapchat, coming to a desktop near you

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Snapchat is finally coming to the web. Users will now be able to send messages and make video calls from their computers.

It’s a significant change for a service that was geared around younger users glued to their phones.

The new desktop version will first be available to Australian and New Zealand users, or to Snapchat+ subscribers in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

The web option will be stripped down, primarily focusing on messaging rather than stories. The idea is similar to video calling services such as Zoom, which exploded in popularity during the pandemic, but with some selling points unique to Snapchat.

Users will be able to initiate calls more quickly and easily because they’re already connected to friends and can see when others are online, according to the company. Snapchat’s signature photo lenses — the ones that can make users appear to have dog ears, freckles or other features — will also soon be available for video calls on the web version.

BMW Heated Seats Subscription

BMW is offering its British customers a new service -- heated seats for a monthly subscription fee. The program is only offered in Great Britain as of now and costs about $12 a month and would allow the carmaker to activate the heating coils already built into its seats.

Of course, you could purchase the heated seats when you buy the car. But for those who didn’t choose that option, or who bought a used car without heated seats, the subscription gives them a way to at least temporarily try them out.

Amazon’s Prime Video Makeover

Starting now and continuing over the next couple weeks, Amazon will roll out a new experience -- saying the redesign is less busy and overwhelming for our customers..

There’s now a Top 10 list on the home screen so you can easily reference what’s popular, and the new Prime Video is much clearer about what entertainment is included with your Prime subscription.

Changes to the main navigation include a vertical column of icons, with six areas: Search, Home, Store, Live TV, Free, and My Stuff.

