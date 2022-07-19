Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Suspect in shooting at Old Shell Road lounge turns himself in

Elijah McCarty
Elijah McCarty(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 22-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail today after turning himself in following a shooting early Friday morning at a local night spot.

Police say Elijah McCarty attempted to enter the Bubble Lounge, at 5546 Old Shell Road, at about 3 a.m. Friday when he was denied access. It was then, police say, when McCarty fired one round into the door, striking an employee.

Investigators say McCarty then fled the scene.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of an injury said to be not life threatening.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.
Blue Angels name first female fighter jet demonstration pilot
Summerdale family runs for cover after bullet shoots through living room
Summerdale family runs for cover after bullet shoots through living room
Homeland Security operation nets dozens of human trafficking-related arrests during The World Games
400lb spotted eagle ray jumps onto boat, gives traumatic birth to pups
Massive spotted eagle ray jumps into family’s boat during fishing rodeo