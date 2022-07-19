Suspect in shooting at Old Shell Road lounge turns himself in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 22-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail today after turning himself in following a shooting early Friday morning at a local night spot.

Police say Elijah McCarty attempted to enter the Bubble Lounge, at 5546 Old Shell Road, at about 3 a.m. Friday when he was denied access. It was then, police say, when McCarty fired one round into the door, striking an employee.

Investigators say McCarty then fled the scene.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of an injury said to be not life threatening.

