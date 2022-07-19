Topgolf in Mobile? Officials say various options discussed for old movie theater

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Developers have kicked around a number of ideas for the old Hollywood Stadium 18 movie theater that closed in October, according to a city official.

Developers have discussed plans to tear down the theater, located in McGowin Park off of Interstates 10 and 65 and build an undisclosed project.

James Barber, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s chief of staff, confirmed Tuesday that the popular driving range Topgolf outlet is among the possibilities.

“That’s come up. I mean, there’s been sportsplex talks. I mean, there’s been all kinds of talks,” he told FOX10 News. “There’s even been talks about putting additional retail in, but we don’t know that we have a definitive plan going forward at this point, just a lot of discussion.”

Barber reiterated that there has been no formal proposal made.

“It’s amongst developers,” he said. “Is is some discussions with the city about what they would like to see. But I don’t think that we’ve had a definitive proposal that we could actually proceed on – more conceptual than anything else.”

