Alabama players and coaches open up at SEC Media Days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Head Coach Nick Saban and players from Alabama spoke Tuesday at SEC Media Days in downtown Atlanta.

Coach Saban and Alabama got the early shift Tuesday as the Crimson Tide started things at 8 a.m.

Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jordan Battle were the Tide players attending this year’s event.

Saban greeted the fans before talking for an hour about NIL. Saban said Alabama players made more than $3 million in NIL money last season.

He also addressed his relationship with Jimbo Fisher after the dicey words Fisher spoke about Saban earlier this summer in regards to NIL and recruiting.

Anderson said those things will be settled on the field when Alabama plays A&M.

Media Days is also a chance for players and coaches to show their personality, and lets just say - you might not know this about Saban: “How well I clean house,” Saban said. “I’ve been cleaning house on vacation, umm I get a list after a play golf from Mrs. Terry, I get a list, I run the sweeper, take out the garbage.. pledge the refrigerator.. I don’t think people know how well I do all those things.”

The more you know! Bryce Young told the media what he wants them to know about him too: “I would just say I’m a man of faith,” the Heisman winner said. “I feel that’s the most important thing in my life, it’s what guides my life.”

SEC Media Days

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.