‘Feels like’ temperatures to reach low 100s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very humid start to our morning and in late July we wouldn’t expect anything else. Highs today will reach the low 90s again with a “feel like” temp in the lower 100s so stay hydrated and find ways to keep cool! If you’re at the beach or anywhere south of I-10 plan on storms to show up off/on this morning. The main threats will be heavy rain and lightning.

Storms will increase in number tomorrow and Friday due to an approaching front. This means if you don’t see any storms today, you’ll have better chances before the week is over. Temps won’t really be changing much between now and the end of next week. Tropics remain quiet for now.

