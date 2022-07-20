Grand Bay boy cleaning up gravesites at local cemetery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - He’s only 12-years-old, but he’s already taking on a major task.

Levi Tunstall is turning old, weathered headstones in the Grand Bay Cemetery to like-new again with a little TLC and some elbow grease.

Levi said, “My goal is to make the cemetery look it’s best and I want to make people see that they can read them.”

It started about four months ago. Levi and his mom were cleaning up their family member’s headstones and then the idea blossomed. Levi wanted to do more.

“Normally, we start getting our supplies ready and we would find like an old grave and we would try to clean it and we would weed-eat some around it and get it to where it looks new and then we would kind of see if they needed new flowers and stuff like that...see if their flowers were all falling apart, faded. We would take those off and put new ones.”

But fake flowers can be pricy.

Rob Tunstall, Levi’s dad said, “We want to place flowers on graves, but the more economical right now is just cleaning the headstones and we figured once we get that done, then we can try to take donations what we have leftover and purchase flowers to go on each of each people’s grave.”

Levi has set up a GoFundMe (@levi-Tunstall) and a Cash App ($SLTsGravesiteService) where people can send money for cleaning supplies and flowers. There is also an Amazon list if you’d rather just buy his supplies for him. It’s called Levi’s Gravesite Service.

Levi said he’s not stopping with the Grand Bay Cemetery, he wants to clean up other gravesites in Mobile County and even in Mississippi.

“I think that people should show their respect for all the people that have gone before us. Even though they’re not here right now, they’re still with us,” said Levi.

