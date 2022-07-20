Healthy Living with USA Health: 15th Annual GO Run

15th Annual GO Run

Where: SGA Pavilion, University of South Alabama

When: Sept. 17, 2022 – 5K at 8 a.m., 1-Mile Fun Run at 9 a.m.

Cost: Early-bird registration $25 adults, $15 children (until Aug. 1)

Presented by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation

Proceeds from the GO Run, presented by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation, benefit gynecologic cancer research led by physician-scientists at the Mitchell Cancer Institute. The American Cancer Society estimates that an estimated 100, 000 cases of gynecologic cancers will be diagnosed in the U.S. this Since its inception, the GO Run has raised more than $800,000 for gynecologic cancer research.

Celebrating the GO Run’s 15th year

The race is back in person having been held virtually in 2020 and 2021.

For more information, visit the GO Run page on usahealthsystem.com/gorun.

USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

1660 Springhill Ave.

Mobile, AL 36604

usamci.com

