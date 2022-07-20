Heat advisory returns Thursday

(WALA) - Scattered storms should weaken quickly this evening. We could see an isolated coastal shower tonight.

Heat index values are expected to rise to near 105 degrees on Thursday. Some spots to the west will see heat index values close to 110 degrees and a heat advisory has been issued. The nights stay muggy with lows tonight in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Rain chances are scattered Thursday at 50%. We do see a higher chance for afternoon and evening storms Friday. Rain chances and temperatures remain near normal for the weekend. We will see scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.

The rip current risk at the beaches is low through Saturday.

The tropics remain very quiet.

