MCSO led on short pursuit in Wilmer, ending with patrol car in flames

WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriffs were led on a short pursuit through Wilmer Tuesday afternoon, and it ended with a deputy’s car on fire. A nearby homeowner caught the chase on surveillance.

A small white car zoomed down a dirt road with several deputies close on his tail into the woods.

Deputies said the suspect, Nicholas Ainsworth, barreled into a deputy’s car, causing a huge fire. Once the fire was out, not much was left of the vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

All this unfolded on Avenue A in Wilmer, and Paul Cook saw the whole scene.

“You could see the firetruck parked right there and two engines coming out of it and police leaving, probably like seven sheriffs coming out,” said Cook, nearby homeowner.

This was not Ainsworth’s first brush with the law. Investigators said he was wanted on seven warrants, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. Now, he’s in custody.

As the destroyed patrol car was towed away, Cook said life goes on.

“Every neighborhood is going to have that bad apple in the bunch,” he said. “It’s just another day. You have to roll with it.”

MCSO said deputies tried boxing Ainsworth in at a nearby gas station prior to the scene, but he fled and led them on the pursuit down a dirt road.

