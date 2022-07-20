“Mobile Cares Back To School Celebration” at Harvest Church

“Mobile Cares Back To School Celebration” is back at Harvest Church. Event organizers said, “Last year we blessed 300 children and their families. But when our supplies ran out there were so many families we had to turn away, that we were determined to raise the bar for this year.”

The have now gathered the shoes and school supplies for 500 children.

The event will take place from 11am till 2pm this coming Saturday, July 23rd, on the Harvest Church campus. Children from kindergarten through the 8th grade will each be given a new pair of athletic shoes and socks, a 19″ backpack which they will then be able to fill themselves with 21 school supply items recommended by the Mobile County Public School System. On their way out Harvest Church will supply a sack lunch for all who attend.

No registration is required.

Since supply is limited it will be a “first come first served” process.

The student MUST be present to participate.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.