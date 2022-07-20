Mobile City Council still undecided on annexation plan

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The debate for annexation in Mobile continues with a divided council.

Three years ago the mayor’s proposal was shot down, falling short by one vote.

Now, with new council members in place, things could change.

As of now, there’s no approved annexation plan from the city council, and there isn’t a timeline of when there will be.

Some council members feel re-districting is more of a concern.

Hopes to expand the city of Mobile have been on Freddy Wheeler’s agenda since 2019, so he can have a voice in the Port City.

Wheeler, who lives just outside the western city limits, has been pushing for annexation since Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposal was shot down three years ago.

“We always had seen it as a win-win for both the people in west Mobile and the people in the city,” Wheeler said. “At the time it was because the city had pulled EMS coverage from this area and we still had police and fire, but we felt like we needed that extra EMS coverage.”

According to population statistics, Mobile’s growth has fallen over the years. Placing Mobile as the fourth largest city in the state.

The areas that were under consideration for annexation were west of Schillinger Road, areas along Airport Boulevard past Snow Road, and the king’s brand area along Bear Fork Road.

“In 2019 there was 14,000 people that were proposed to come into the city at that particular time,” Chief of Staff James Barber said. “Since then we know that the city has lost population. I think you heard every single councilman agree that we needed to grow the city.”

Growing Mobile to a population of over 200,000 could open the door for new resources not currently available as the city sits right under 190,000 people.

“Making sure that we’re comfortably over the 200,000 mark that you hear are so important for federal grants,” Barber said. “But not only that. But looking at the recurrent revenue stream coming from that area. That could truly benefit the district’s within the city.”

District 2 Council Member William Carroll isn’t on board with the annexation plan...for now...because it’s not finalized.

Carroll feels the city’s focus should be elsewhere.

“What I’m looking forward to is getting to a point to where we can move forward with any other options in the city,” Carroll said. “The most important thing right now is redistricting and to get that finalized. And to get it finalized in a way that the people are asking us to do it.”

A vote on the current redistricting is scheduled for August 9.

If the council can’t come up with five votes for a different plan by August 12, the mayor’s map will automatically take effect.

---

