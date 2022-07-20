New flag system leads to fewer water rescues on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been to Dauphin Island recently, you’ve probably noticed the beach warning flags.

“I’ve seen them use stuff like that over in Texas near Galveston and it seems to be a lot better warning signs,” said Gary Border.

The flags were put in place about four months ago. Just in time for a busy beach season on the island. The new system is already paying off.

“We’ve seen a significant drop in incidents on the beach. Not just drownings but near misses as well,” said Public Safety Supervisor Troy Gorlott.

Public Safety Supervisor Troy Gorlott says over the last four months including Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends they’ve only had three water incidents which is a big drop from this time last year.

“It seemed like we were having one every two weeks we were having a water incident,” said Gorlott.

Dauphin island still uses the digital rip current signs on Bienville Boulevard, but the flags are meant to give beachgoers a better idea of just how dangerous the water is.

“It seems to be a lot more understandable than it just flashing rip currents,” said Border.

“I think this just kind of specifies what’s going on and what to look for really,” said Joseph Baldini.

The flags are on all three beaches plus one near Pirates Cove, but there are also signs like these all over the island to explain the flags to people who may not know what they mean. Vacationers say it’s helped them decide whether or not to get in the water.

“I saw what the flag color was. It said it was like a medium danger right now and because of that we’ve been trying to make sure we don’t go out too far because of the chance of a possible rip current,” added Border.

Gorlott did also mention that if the water is too rough in the gulf, there is a beach on the bay side on the west end that normally has calmer waters.

