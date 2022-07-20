New witness cracked cold Mobile murder case, prosecutor says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new witness led to a crack in a 15-year-old murder case that long had gone cold, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker said outside the courtroom that information provided by the witness led to the arrest of Jhordis D. Woods on a felony murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson during a home invasion in August 2007 at the Bankhead Place apartments.

Walker said police had suspects at the time but not enough evidence to make an arrest. That changed when the new witness came forward, he said. Authorities believe the other robber was the shooter, but Walker says Woods is equally liable under Alabama’s felony murder law.

“All the evidence suggests that there were two individuals that broke into the home that the victim was residing in,” he said. “And it was an innocent 16-year-old girl that was inside the home and was killed with the shotgun.”

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby denied bail for Woods and set his arraignment for Thursday.

At the time of his arrest this week, Woods was serving federal sentence of seven years and eight months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to that offense in 2016. His criminal record includes convictions for first-degree robbery in 2002, first-degree possession of marijuana and drug possession in 2013.

Woods illegally had a pair of fully loaded guns in his bedroom closet – a Ruger .40-caliber pistol, a Springfield .40-caliber pistol – when the Mobile police SWAT team arrived to execute a search warrant in 2016 related to a drug investigation.

Walker said the man investigators believe pulled the trigger could be arrested at some point.

“It is my hope that we will be able to,” he said. “At this point. I don’t have that evidence yet. But at this point, I’m hoping that will happen.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.