Recipe: Greek Tzatziki Pasta Salad

Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shares a fresh pasta salad with plenty of Greek flavor and a tzatziki dressing!

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz bow tie pasta

1/4 cup pepperoncini peppers, sliced

1/2 cup roasted red peppers, sliced

2 tbsp. red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup kalamata olives, chopped

1/4 cup tomato basil feta cheese, crumbled

Tzatziki Dressing:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded, chopped small

1/2 clove fresh garlic

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. dried dill

STEPS:

Make Tzatziki Dressing: In large bowl mix together yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, kosher salt, black pepper, and dried dill.

Boil bow tie pasta in salted water for 11 minutes. Rinse with cold water.

Add cooked pasta to the bowl with the tzatziki dressing. Stir in pepperoncini, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

