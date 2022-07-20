Sunny Side Theater presents “Newsies Jr”

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Guest Choreographer, Deon Ridley, is here all week putting on a camp with Sunny Side kids. They will perform “Newsies Jr” on Friday, July 22 at 5 pm and 7 pm at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center, 5751 USA Drive South. Deon’s credits include Broadway’s The Lion King, Broadway tours of Chicago and Cats and being a lead dancer for Celine Dion during her stint in Las Vegas. Deon comes here from Virginia to lend his amazing talent and incredible knowledge to teach the kids!

Tickets can be purchased at onthestage.com/sst/newsies

Sunny Side Theater performs its musicals at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

Phone: 251-510-1808

Website: sunnysidedrama.com

