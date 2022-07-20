Advertise With Us
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Satsuma

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 claimed the lives of two people on Wednesday.

It happened around 1 p.m. between exits 19 and 22 near Satsuma.

Alabama State Troopers said I-65 northbound will remain closed as crews work to investigate the crash and clean the scene.

The names of those killed have not been released.

