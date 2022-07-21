Bayside Orthopaedics’ Dr. Jason Determann discusses new technology at Thomas Hospital to aid joint replacement surgery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a new tool at Thomas Hospital that’s helping doctors perform more precise knee and other joint replacement surgeries.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Dr. Jason Determann of Bayside Orthopaedics to learn more about it.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.