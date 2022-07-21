Bishop State police department investigates apparent accidental shooting on campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bishop State Community College Police Department is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting in a private vehicle on the main campus around noon on Wednesday, according to the college.

At this time no life-threatening injuries are reported, and no danger is present for students, faculty, staff and visitors, the college said in a statement.

The statement continues in part, “We are thankful for the prompt response of the Mobile Police Department, faculty, staff, and emergency medical services, and are working hand in hand with all entities involved. Due to the ongoing investigation, there will be no other statement.”

