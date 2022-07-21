Christmas in July Boutique Bash 2022

Christmas in July Boutique Bash is this weekend in Mobile! Rachel Britton and Kendall Floyd joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the big event. They are part of ‘Abundantly More.’

“Abundantly More started four years ago as a small group Bible study, and has grown to a local ministry serving over 100 young women between the ages of 18-29. We are designed for those in the “in between” season—those years that are so different for each girl. We meet for 6 weeks of small groups over the summer to study God’s Word, worship, and connect with each other. Throughout the rest of the year we meet up for service projects, worship nights, and more. We strive to be a safe place for young women to know Christ, grow in their faith, and find community.

Our small groups are hosted by the Tillman’s Corner Community Center, and our other events vary in location.”

Christmas in July Boutique Bash

Friday, July 22 at 6-9pm *18+ ladies only* - $20

Saturday, July 23 at 10-3pm general admission - $5

The Grounds

1035 Cody Road N Mobile AL 36608

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.