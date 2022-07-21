Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down westbound Highway 98 in Wilmer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Highway 98 westbound is closed in Wilmer due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene and said the road will be blocked for some time.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.