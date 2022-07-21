Advertise With Us
Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down westbound Highway 98 in Wilmer

(FOX5)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Highway 98 westbound is closed in Wilmer due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene and said the road will be blocked for some time.

---

