U.S. 31 in Alabama’s Escambia County reopens after crash

UDPATE at 12:30 p.m.: ALEA reports U.S. 31 has reopened to traffic.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:44 a.m. today has caused a road closure.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says both lanes of U.S. 31 near Cindebran Drive in Escambia County are blocked and will be for underdetermined amount of time. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly, the agency said.

---

