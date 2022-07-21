Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival is kicking off at the end of July.

The festival is excited to present the inaugural Hosea London Jazz Music and Education Award Friday night. It takes place Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at The Temple Downtown on St. Francis Street. The weekend continues on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park. Tickets are $35 each on Friday and $15 on Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and more information, visit eventbrite.com, their website, or call (251) 478-4027.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kids Day with Southwest Mobile Chamber of Commerce
Kids Day with Southwest Mobile Chamber of Commerce
Christmas in July Boutique Bash 2022
Christmas in July Boutique Bash 2022
Kids Day with Southwest Mobile Chamber of Commerce
Kids Day with South Mobile Chamber
Christmas in July Boutique Bash 2022
Christmas in July Boutique Bash 2022