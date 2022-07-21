Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival is kicking off at the end of July.

The festival is excited to present the inaugural Hosea London Jazz Music and Education Award Friday night. It takes place Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at The Temple Downtown on St. Francis Street. The weekend continues on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park. Tickets are $35 each on Friday and $15 on Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and more information, visit eventbrite.com, their website, or call (251) 478-4027.

