Kids Day with South Mobile Chamber

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “Let’s Go Wild for Kids Day”! The Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce is hosted a kids day Saturday, July 30th at 5055 Carol Plantation Rd in Mobile.

The event is set for 9am til 1pm and will feature prizes, games, good, a Coast Guard helicopter landing, free school supplies, limited school uniforms and more!

No tickets are required and it’s free to come on out.

Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce

251-666-2488

info@swmcchamber.com

