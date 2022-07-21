Advertise With Us
Kids Day with South Mobile Chamber

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “Let’s Go Wild for Kids Day”! The Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce is hosted a kids day Saturday, July 30th at 5055 Carol Plantation Rd in Mobile.

The event is set for 9am til 1pm and will feature prizes, games, good, a Coast Guard helicopter landing, free school supplies, limited school uniforms and more!

No tickets are required and it’s free to come on out.

Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce

251-666-2488

info@swmcchamber.com

