Kids Day with Southwest Mobile Chamber of Commerce

Southwest Mobile Chamber of Commerce is ‘going wild’ for Kids Day. It kicks off July 30, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prizes, games, food, and free school supplies will be there for you and your family. A beach ball drop will take place at Noon at 5055 Carol Plantation Mobile, al. 36619.

For more information, call (251) 666-2488 or email info@swmcchamber.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.