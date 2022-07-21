Local doctor reacts to President Biden’s COVID diagnosis

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - President Joe Biden in good spirits in this video after testing positive for COVID 19.

At age 79 there’s some concern about what kind of impact COVID will have on him. Dr. J.C. Jacobs with Springhill Medical says recent trends are encouraging for vaccinated patients.

“We’re not really seeing a lot of the bad COVID pneumonia that we used to see in vaccinated patients,” said Dr. J.C. Jacobs.

Which also benefits the president who is fully vaccinated and has received both booster shots which could be why he’s only experiencing mild symptoms.

“It prevents severe illness it prevents the COVID pneumonia, the low oxygen levels, the shortness of breath all that we used to see so commonly,” said Jacobs.

Part of the president’s treatment is taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid while recovering.

“Which is really recommended for anyone over the age of 75. It’s shown to really improve the outcome of those illnesses as long as you start it early in the illness,” added Jacobs.

White house officials says President Biden started taking it right after testing positive. Dr. Jacobs says it should keep his symptoms from getting any worse.

“Not so much to decrease the duration of your illness, not so much to completely knock out all of your symptoms your runny noses, sore throats and coughs but really to prevent severe illness,” said Jacobs.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.