Mobile County woman pleads guilty to chemical endangerment of her child

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile woman once charged with causing the death of her newborn is taking a blind plea to a lesser charge.

In 2019, a grand jury indicted Miranda Smith on chemical endangerment of a child. Two years later, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office upgraded those charges.

Prosecutors alleged the chemical endangerment caused Smith’s newborn to die. Smith pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Now, she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, chemical endangerment of a child.

According to court documents, Smith’s baby girl died at the hospital just hours after birth and both Smith and the newborn tested positive for amphetamine.

Smith could get one to ten years in prison.

How much time she’ll serve will be up to a judge to decide.

