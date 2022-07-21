Mobile Police: Angry Woman Shoots up Man’s Car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say it was lucky for one guy he wasn’t home earlier this month. He might have gotten shot. Instead, his car caught several bullets from a very upset woman.

This is 24 year old Isla King. According to M-P-D, King and an unidentified guy, went to the guy’s house on Raleigh Court. They were going to confront him over an argument he had had with King’s mother. Investigators say both were armed. But then fate intervened. Police say when King and the guy got to the house, the man wasn’t home. So, the pair shot up his car instead. This is not the first time King has taken out her anger on a vehicle. Four years ago, investigators say she shot up another unoccupied car-unrelated to this case.

Isla King is 5 feet 1, weighing 175 pounds. Mobile Police want her off the streets because they say she’s armed and dangerous. If you see King, or know where she is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you call with this important information.

