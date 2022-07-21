Mobile’s Major League Football team, Alabama Airborne finishes day 4 of training camp at Ladd Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time since October, football is back at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mobile’s new major league team got some practice in before their upcoming game.

The sun was beating down as the Alabama Airborne went into day 4 of their training camp.

With their first game of the season less than three weeks away, the team’s coaches made sure these players were ready to bring it when it was game time.

“These guys are breaking down into different groups, they’re practicing offenses, defenses, learning plays, learning defenses, learning schemes, they’re learning from the best coaches in the business,” said Bill Lyons, the Chief Marketing Officer.

For many of the players, their dream is to make it into the NFL. Lyons said Major League Football’s main purpose is to help give players that opportunity.

“it’s not easy to be a professional football player, it’s not just about talent, it’s not just about desire,” said Lyons, “it’s about a combination of all of that and the willingness to go out here on a 90-degree day with 90 percent humidity and just work their butts off and that’s what they’re out here doing.”

Oh, the heat? Yeah, the players did not even seem to mind. They continued to run drill after drill soaking in sweat.

“Just drink water all day, non-stop, about 10, 13, 14 cups of water a day,” said Nick James, Alabama Airborne player.

“they get mad at us when we stop practice for heat,” said Lyons.

For Mobile natives, Nick James and Tre Threat, playing in a league for their hometown is the extra motivation they need to make it to the next level.

“Honestly it’s a blessing in disguise, you know there’s no better place to play in front of your home stands, close to friends and family and things like that, like I said it’s a big blessing for me,” said Tre Threat.

“It means a lot to me man, it’s another opportunity for us guys that’s been out of college for a little bit, to give us another shot to do something to the communities and my family,” said James.

Their Airborne’s first game of the season will be August 9th.

The Alabama Airborne will play in a scrimmage game against three other teams in the training camp at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24th at Ladd-Peebles stadium.

The event is free.

