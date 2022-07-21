Advertise With Us
MPD arrests Prichard man for shooting, robbery in Mobile

Tyler Damone Griffin
Tyler Damone Griffin(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting and a robbery.

Mobile police on Tuesday arrested Tyler Damone Griffin of Prichard. Griffin is accused of shooting a man on Hulsey Drive July 12 and robbing another victim several days later.

In the first case, officers responded to the 500 block of Hulsey Drive around 11:12 p.m. July in reference to one shot. Investigators said that an unknown subject, later identified as Griffin had knocked on the victim’s door. When the victim approached the door, the subject fired multiple rounds into the door, striking the victim, police said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Griffin is charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied swelling.

He also faces a first-degree robbery charge for the second incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. July 18. Officers responding to the 500 block of Marine Street said Griffin had met someone to discuss buying an iPhone, then allegedly stole the victim’s phone at gunpoint and fled, according to police.

A bond hearing is set for Friday, jail records show.

---

