Muggy Thursday with showers, storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another muggy day lies ahead for your Thursday with showers and storms mixed in. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be the culprit once again so keep the rain gear close by and head indoors when you hear thunder roar.

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with a “feel like” temperature of around 105. Make sure you’re staying hydrated if you’re outside for a lengthy period of time. Rain coverage will remain in the 30-50% range the next few days. A strong line of storms could push in from the North late tonight courtesy of a front. Tropical weather remains quiet for now.

