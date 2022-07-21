New witness leads Mobile Police to arrest in cold case murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department says a new witness helped them crack a 15-year-old cold case murder.

16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson was shot and killed in her home in 2007.

The man police say was involved in her death, 39-year-old Jhordis Woods, is sitting in Metro Jail.

According to Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker, he says someone else pulled the trigger killing Robinson.

Now, they’re working to get that person behind bars next.

Walker says the new witness helped crack the case back open.

“Based on that new evidence we’ve acquired we were able to identify one of the individuals involved in that horrible murder that happened back in 2007,” Walker explained.

Walker says two men broke into Robinson’s home on Bankhead Place shooting and killing her.

But he says it wasn’t Woods who took the deadly shot.

“All the evidence suggests that there were two individuals that broke into the home that the victim was residing in,” Walker said. “An innocent 16-year-old girl killed with a shotgun.”

Walker says Woods is still equally responsible for Shaywanna’s death under Alabama’s felony murder law.

This is the first arrest related to this murder.

Woods was serving a federal prison sentence for being a convicted felon with a firearm.

His bail was denied Wednesday.

