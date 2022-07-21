One dead after shooting on Government Street in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person is dead following a shooting in downtown Mobile.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Government Street at Warren Street.

Investigators said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released.

