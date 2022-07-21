Advertise With Us
One dead after shooting on Government Street in downtown Mobile

Police said one person is dead following a shooting in downtown Mobile.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person is dead following a shooting in downtown Mobile.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Government Street at Warren Street.

Investigators said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released.

