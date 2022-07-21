Recipe: Flora-Bama Burger

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1½ pounds ground beef

1 pound Conecuh sausage, chopped extremely finely or minced in a food processor

½ pound Rouses wild caught Louisiana shrimp (cooked)

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1½ cups Italian bread crumbs

2 tablespoons milk

1 small onion, grated

2 large eggs

4 tablespoons Rouses olive oil

8-10 hamburger buns

Rouses BBQ sauce, to taste

PROCEDURES:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. In a medium mixing bowl combine granulated garlic, granulated onion, salt, pepper, paprika and cayenne (if using), and mix completely.

3. Add ground beef, sausage and shrimp, and mix thoroughly.

4. In another medium mixing bowl, place bread crumbs, milk, grated onion and eggs, and mix thoroughly. Add this mixture to the bowl with the seasoning, meats and shrimp. Mix well, then divide mixture into 8-10 equal portions. Shape into patties.

5. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes on each side.

6. Transfer browned patties to a 9″ x 12″ baking dish, and place dish into the preheated oven. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155°F on a meat thermometer.

7. Serve burger patties on hamburger buns, garnished with BBQ sauce.

