Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series 2022
The following information was provided by Saenger Theatre:
The 2022 Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series is back! See 11 classic films on the big screen thanks to our sponsors Greer’s Markets, Roberts Brothers, Inc., Realtors and La Marca Prosecco each Sunday afternoon and Thursday evening from July 24th through August 28th!
Tickets on sale now at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center box offices ONLY!
Please bring a donation of non-perishable household goods (soap, detergent, cleaners, deodorant, etc) to benefit the Dumas Wesley Community Center when you attend! DumasWesley.org
2022 SAENGER SUMMER CLASSIC MOVIES SCHEDULE
- July 24 @ 3PM – The Maltese Falcon
- July 28 @ 7PM – Pretty In Pink
- July 31 @ 3PM – Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Aug. 4 @ 7PM – The Goonies
- Aug. 7 @ 3PM – 42nd Street
- Aug. 11 @ 7PM – Clerks
- Aug. 14 @ 3PM – Dr. Strangelove
- Aug. 18 @ 7PM – When Harry Met Sally
- Aug. 21 @ 3PM – Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Aug. 25 @ 7PM – The Karate Kid (1984)
- Aug 28 @ 3PM – Blazing Saddles
Find more information at: ASMGlobalMobile.com
Tickets are: Adults - $6, Kids (under 12) and Seniors (60+) are $3.
Thursday films start at 7PM. Sunday films start at 3PM.
Doors open 30 minutes prior to movie showtime. Saenger box office opens 2 hours prior to showtime on movie days.
Saenger Theatre
6 S. Joachim St.
251-208-5601 (Saenger box office)
---
