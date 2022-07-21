Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series 2022

The following information was provided by Saenger Theatre:

The 2022 Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series is back! See 11 classic films on the big screen thanks to our sponsors Greer’s Markets, Roberts Brothers, Inc., Realtors and La Marca Prosecco each Sunday afternoon and Thursday evening from July 24th through August 28th!

Tickets on sale now at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center box offices ONLY!

Please bring a donation of non-perishable household goods (soap, detergent, cleaners, deodorant, etc) to benefit the Dumas Wesley Community Center when you attend! DumasWesley.org

2022 SAENGER SUMMER CLASSIC MOVIES SCHEDULE

July 24 @ 3PM – The Maltese Falcon

July 28 @ 7PM – Pretty In Pink

July 31 @ 3PM – Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Aug. 4 @ 7PM – The Goonies

Aug. 7 @ 3PM – 42nd Street

Aug. 11 @ 7PM – Clerks

Aug. 14 @ 3PM – Dr. Strangelove

Aug. 18 @ 7PM – When Harry Met Sally

Aug. 21 @ 3PM – Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Aug. 25 @ 7PM – The Karate Kid (1984)

Aug 28 @ 3PM – Blazing Saddles

Find more information at: ASMGlobalMobile.com

Tickets are: Adults - $6, Kids (under 12) and Seniors (60+) are $3.

Thursday films start at 7PM. Sunday films start at 3PM.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to movie showtime. Saenger box office opens 2 hours prior to showtime on movie days.

Saenger Theatre

6 S. Joachim St.

ASMGlobalMobile.com

251-208-5601 (Saenger box office)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.