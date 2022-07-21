Storms possible overnight

(WALA) - Scattered storms are possible even into the overnight hours tonight. An area of strong thunderstorms over central Alabama and Mississippi is expected to weaken as it heads towards the coast. Our severe risk is marginal.

Temperatures stay muggy with lows tonight in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Rain chances are likely at 60% Friday. We do see a higher chance for afternoon and evening storms Friday. Rain chances and temperatures return to near normal for the weekend. We will see scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.

The rip current risk at the beaches is low through Saturday.

The tropics remain very quiet.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.