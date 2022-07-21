Advertise With Us
Storms possible overnight

By Jason Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WALA) - Scattered storms are possible even into the overnight hours tonight. An area of strong thunderstorms over central Alabama and Mississippi is expected to weaken as it heads towards the coast. Our severe risk is marginal.

Temperatures stay muggy with lows tonight in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Rain chances are likely at 60% Friday. We do see a higher chance for afternoon and evening storms Friday. Rain chances and temperatures return to near normal for the weekend. We will see scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.

The rip current risk at the beaches is low through Saturday.

The tropics remain very quiet.

