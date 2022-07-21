Troopers identify victims killed in I-65 crash near Satsuma

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama State Troopers identified the two people killed in a crash on I-65 near Satsuma on Wednesday.

Investigators said Brittney K. Talbot, 37, of Jay, Florida, and Christopher D. Knighten, 38, of Atmore, died in the wreck around 12:45 p.m. on July 20.

Troopers said Talbot was driving a Honda Civic and Knighten was a passenger in the car heading south when it was hit by a Ram pickup truck. The Civic and Ram crossed the median and went into the northbound lanes where they were hit by a Ford F-150 and Toyota Highlander.

Talbot and Knighten were pronounced dead at the scene. Alabama State Troopers said they were not using seat belts.

