Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Troopers identify victims killed in I-65 crash near Satsuma

Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Satsuma
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Satsuma(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama State Troopers identified the two people killed in a crash on I-65 near Satsuma on Wednesday.

Investigators said Brittney K. Talbot, 37, of Jay, Florida, and Christopher D. Knighten, 38, of Atmore, died in the wreck around 12:45 p.m. on July 20.

Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Satsuma

Troopers said Talbot was driving a Honda Civic and Knighten was a passenger in the car heading south when it was hit by a Ram pickup truck. The Civic and Ram crossed the median and went into the northbound lanes where they were hit by a Ford F-150 and Toyota Highlander.

Talbot and Knighten were pronounced dead at the scene. Alabama State Troopers said they were not using seat belts.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

At age 79 there’s some concern about what kind of impact COVID will have on him. Dr. J.C....
Local doctor reacts to President Biden’s COVID diagnosis
Mobile’s Major League Football team, Alabama Airborne, finishes day 4 of training camp at...
Mobile’s Major League Football team, Alabama Airborne, finishes day 4 of training camp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Baby sea turtle makes surprise appearance hours after rest of nest hatches
Baby sea turtle makes surprise appearance hours after rest of nest hatches
Career and technology conference draws teachers from across the state
Career and technology conference draws teachers from across the state
3-year-old wounded in accidental shooting in Bishop State parking lot
3-year-old wounded in accidental shooting in Bishop State parking lot