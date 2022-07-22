Alabama sees third straight month of record low unemployment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw another record low unemployment rate, this time for June.

According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the June unemployment rate, when seasonally adjusted, stands at 2.6%.

That is down from May’s already historically low rate of 2.7% and down nearly a full percentage point from the same period in 2021 when it was 3.5%.

“The good news continues to roll in as we reach another unemployment milestone of 2.6%,” Ivey said in a statement. “For the third consecutive month, Alabama has set a record-low unemployment rate. Alabama is working like never before, and the future continues to look brighter for our state and her people.”

The number of people employed in Alabama increased to more than 2.2 million people in June, which is up 5,306 from May and 59,902 from June 2021.

The state’s labor force participation rate, or the rate of people in the labor force, for June is 57.2%, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s up from May’s rate of 57.1% and June 2021′s rate of 56.6%.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are:

Shelby County at 2.3%

Marshall and Cullman Counties at 2.6%

Morgan, Madison, Limestone and Elmore counties at 2.7%

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are:

Wilcox County at 10.1%

Perry County at 8.3%

Lowndes County at 7.5%

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are:

Trussville at 2%

Vestavia Hills at 2.1%,

Alabaster and Madison at 2.2%.

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are:

Selma at 8.7%

Prichard at 7.3%

Bessemer at 5.2%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the national unemployment rate, when seasonally adjusted, for June is 3.6%, which is the same compared to May. That is down from June 2021′s rate of 5.9%. The national labor force participation rate for June is 62.2%.

