City of Mobile gearing up for Youth Violence Prevention Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Next week is Youth Violence Prevention Week in the city of Mobile. And with events each day, the city hopes to encourage kids in the area to put the guns down and stop the violence.

It starts Sunday with a prayer service at Mardi Gras Park. Then continues all week with community days across the city.

It’s part of a continued effort through #OperationEchoStop.

“What we wanted to do, we wanted to give them hope. let them know that they’re not alone and let them know that they don’t have to be afraid to come outside and enjoy their time and to let them know that somebody’s here for them,” Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones said.

The city has seen good turnouts at previous community day events in the past few months.

With each event seeing more than 20 agencies on hand to provide resources, it’s something that the area is embracing. And for people who attend these events, it’s a good sign.

“I am very hopeful that we are under the impression that we can do better and that we strive to do that. It’s important that we come together, and we work together as a community in order to save our community,” Nina Dortch said.

