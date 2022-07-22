The city of Mobile teams up with volunteers to help homeowners in District 1.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners in Mobile’s Crichton and Toulminville areas are getting a huge lift this week thanks to the city and out-of-town volunteers.

Groups have spent the last few days painting and repairing houses using federal funds.

It was smiles all around Thursday afternoon as volunteers in Mobile showed off their hard work. They painted five houses in four days and repaired several roofs.

“It’s great to be out here and see the transformation that has occurred because the houses that are being rehabilitated typically belong to somebody who is elderly and really do not have the resources and the network to get their homes repaired,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

The city contributed 70 thousand dollars through grant money to help make it happen. And for the second year in a row, they’re using the resources for good.

“To see them giving back, coming from different places and coming together, that’s what it’s all about. I’m grateful to the administration and the volunteer paint program. I look forward to getting more houses completed in District 1,” Councilman Cory Penn said.

The volunteers are from the Atlanta-based non-profit Mission Serve. And for them, it’s more about the people than the houses.

“Another part of what we do is engaging with people in the community. We try to impress that on the kids. That we will get the job done. But the job is not more important than the people. We want to make sure that the students are interacting in appropriate ways, communicating with these people and getting to know them,” Jeremy Myers with Mission Serve said.

And the reactions from homeowners make all of it worth it.

“Several of them have come out on the porch and talked to us. It’s awesome that they’ll get involved in some ways sometimes. Even painting their own house and getting involved,” Myers said.

Including seven homes last year, 12 homes in total have been worked on thanks to this program.

