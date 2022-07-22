High gas prices have had little impact on driving, sales data show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sky-high gas prices have prompted a lot of complaining but little change in driving habits, according to fuel sales data.

From the start of the year through the end of last month, drivers bought more than 1.3 billion gallons of gas in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. That’s down just two-tenths of 1 percent over the same period last year.

For most products, when the price goes up too much, people pull back on buying. Think of that simple supply-and-demand curve from basic economics.

When it comes to gas, though, there’s not much that drivers can do to cut back. Baldwin County resident David Grimes said he is not driving any less than he did a year ago.

“Just the opposite,” he said Friday. “I actually travel for a living, so I drive up and down on (Interstate) 65 And so I see gas prices span the state and my travels.”

The gas usage trend demonstrates what economists call the “inelasticity of demand.” People cannot easily substitute an alternative for gas as they might if the cost of, say, chicken spikes.

“People are trying to cut back and use as little fuel as possible,” said Clay Ingram, a spokesman for AAA Alabama. “But unfortunately, most of us just have to use a certain amount. We have to be able to go to work every day. We have to be able to run our errands, get our kids to school, whatever it might be.”

Gas usage also has not budged much in Mobile County. In the unincorporated parts of the county, gas purchases actually increased by three-tenths of a percentage point during the first six months of the year. In the city of Mobile, gas purchases also are up – to the tune of more than 224,000 gallons in the 12-month period ended in May compared with the previous year. Demand did decrease from May through may, though, as prices were surging. Gas sales fall about 3.5 percent from the comparable period last year.

Ingram said it is harder for Alabamians to reduce driving than people in some other places with more robust mass transit.

“Our other options for transportation here in Alabama are very slim,” he said. “You know, there’s some ride-sharing services, and some of the bigger areas have some buses and things like that. But … if you compare it to other parts of the country., our public transportation system is, is a little lacking.”

One area where drivers have the most discretion is vacations. But Interstate 10 seems as jammed as normal, and Ingram said people are reluctant to give up summer trips. He said there remains pent-up demand from COVID-19 pandemic and added that gas costs are a small share of the typical vacation budget

“Most people are driving for their summer vacations, and a lot of them are headed to the Gulf Coast,” he said. “So, the southern part of Alabama, probably, is selling more gas than they typically do ‘cause of the number of people traveling to the beaches.”

Alabama hit a milestone Friday, with gas prices falling below $4 a gallon for the first time in months. People gassing up Friday say the price at the pump is still too high but added they have little choice but to pay.

“Same routine, for real,” said Mobile resident Carlos Jackson. “Go to work, go home and run errands, and go back home.”

Mobile resident Kendra Mitchell seemed resigned: “Ain’t nothing you can do about it. I mean, you still got to get back and forth to work.”

Gas prices could drop further. Typically, demand drops after the summer vacation season, and Ingram said he expects cheaper gas in the fall if that pattern holds.

“This year is a little different though, with that Russia-Ukraine situation this caused our prices to jump up to begin with,” he said. “That’s still kind of in play there. So it’s hard to predict anything with any level of certainty.”

